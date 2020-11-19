Blair William & Co. IL Invests $1.90 Million in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 456,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $144.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,573.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.03. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

