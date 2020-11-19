Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 210.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,260 shares of company stock worth $152,657. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.