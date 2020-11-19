Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.28% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

