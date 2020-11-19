Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,154 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,876 shares of company stock worth $586,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

