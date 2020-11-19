Blair William & Co. IL Sells 52,025 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,025 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

