Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,182 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 113.2% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,490 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 178,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 119,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 590,425 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

