Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $100.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

