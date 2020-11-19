Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (BCK.V) (CVE:BCK) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (BCK.V) (CVE:BCK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (BCK.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of $391,000.00 and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Blind Creek Resources Ltd. (BCK.V) Company Profile

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

