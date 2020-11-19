Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.45

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.45 and last traded at $89.38, with a volume of 6498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.38.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.