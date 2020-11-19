Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of BSX opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $1,537,100.00. Insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 41.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

