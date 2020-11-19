Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BSX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 781,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,553,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,382 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

