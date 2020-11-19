Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Lowered to $44.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price reduced by Truist from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.62.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

