Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post $330.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.69 million and the highest is $367.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

WPM opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

