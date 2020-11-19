Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.20. Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $335,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

