Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.46

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 142626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

