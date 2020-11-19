Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 3,250 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $365,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 6th, Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $332,642.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Andrew Christiansen sold 112 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $11,244.80.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $119.15.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 272,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,351 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,538.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,813,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

