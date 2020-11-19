Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,274,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $19,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCL opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

