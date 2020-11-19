Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 95328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of 3.75.

About Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.