CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.26. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 169,347 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CBAK Energy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

