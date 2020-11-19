CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 173,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $152,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.