CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP Sells $127,300.00 in Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 182.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

