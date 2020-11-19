Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report $6.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $10.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $6.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $75.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

CLLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 134.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.