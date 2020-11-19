CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.40 target price on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CEMEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.14.

CX opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in CEMEX by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

