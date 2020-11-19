CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,537,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,308,101 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.99% of CenterPoint Energy worth $842,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 712,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 145,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 225,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

