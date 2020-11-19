Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $888.18 Million

Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report $888.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $922.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.30 million. Century Communities posted sales of $792.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCS opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.04. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.