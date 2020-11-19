Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $888.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post $888.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $922.05 million. Century Communities reported sales of $792.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.