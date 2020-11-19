Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $87,520.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $81,120.00.

On Monday, September 21st, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $80,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $87,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00.

Ciena stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

