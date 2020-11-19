Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $109,400.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $107,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.