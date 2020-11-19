Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $33.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Equitable by 34.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Equitable by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 881,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Equitable by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

