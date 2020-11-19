Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.09

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 161873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $7,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

