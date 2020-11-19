Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $977,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cognex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cognex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognex by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $34,807,493 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.