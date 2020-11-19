CohBar (NYSE:CWBR) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

CohBar, Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.05. CohBar shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 5,226 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

