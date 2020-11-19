Commerce Bank Acquires 2,975 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 123.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 698,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 385,257 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 69.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 951.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 238.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after buying an additional 859,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

