Commerce Bank Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 479.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58,615 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $8,132,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $415.04 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.90 and a 200-day moving average of $321.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 532.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.