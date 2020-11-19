Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

