Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

