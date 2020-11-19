Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,812,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after buying an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,746.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,227,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,955,000 after buying an additional 3,998,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,574,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 223,750 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

