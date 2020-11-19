Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 85.5% during the second quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 79,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 19.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $157.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $158.70.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

