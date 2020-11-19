Commerce Bank Buys 11,278 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 222.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in IHS Markit by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in IHS Markit by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $94.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

