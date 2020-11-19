Commerce Bank Buys 15,163 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,512 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,691,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,853,000 after buying an additional 1,272,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

