Commerce Bank Buys 2,427 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

