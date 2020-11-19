Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on CFR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.