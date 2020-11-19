Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,996.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,093.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

