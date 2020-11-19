Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Tobam grew its position in Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 228.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701,401 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after acquiring an additional 674,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

