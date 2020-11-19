Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244,870 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 159,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 24.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

O stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

