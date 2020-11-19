Commerce Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.55.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $223.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

