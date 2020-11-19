Commerce Bank Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after acquiring an additional 592,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,702,000 after buying an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,382 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $355,133,000 after buying an additional 284,703 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,661 shares of company stock valued at $72,303,450. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

