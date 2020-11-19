Commerce Bank Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR opened at $142.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.