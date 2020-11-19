Commerce Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,578 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

MNST opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.