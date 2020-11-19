Commerce Bank Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $444.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,990 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

